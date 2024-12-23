Left Menu

Digital Arrest Scam: Software Engineer Loses Crores

A 39-year-old software engineer was defrauded of Rs 11.8 crore in a scam where criminals impersonated police officers and accused him of money laundering linked to his Aadhaar card. Through threats and deceptive calls, they coerced him to transfer money for 'verification'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:07 IST
Digital Arrest Scam: Software Engineer Loses Crores
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A software engineer, aged 39, has fallen victim to a sophisticated scam, losing a staggering Rs 11.8 crore. Fraudsters, impersonating as police officials, claimed that his Aadhaar card was involved in money laundering activities.

The scam spanned between November 25 and December 12. Initially, the fraudster posed as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer, alleging misuse of the engineer's SIM card for illegal activities.

Subsequent calls involved threats of physical arrest and alleged cases filed in Mumbai's top courts, pressuring the victim to transfer large sums of money under the guise of 'verification'. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024