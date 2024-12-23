Digital Arrest Scam: Software Engineer Loses Crores

A software engineer, aged 39, has fallen victim to a sophisticated scam, losing a staggering Rs 11.8 crore. Fraudsters, impersonating as police officials, claimed that his Aadhaar card was involved in money laundering activities.

The scam spanned between November 25 and December 12. Initially, the fraudster posed as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer, alleging misuse of the engineer's SIM card for illegal activities.

Subsequent calls involved threats of physical arrest and alleged cases filed in Mumbai's top courts, pressuring the victim to transfer large sums of money under the guise of 'verification'. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)