Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Anti-Dalit Actions Amid Alwar Temple Controversy

In the latest political skirmish, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a staunch critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing them of harboring an 'anti-Dalit mindset.' This remark came after a former BJP MLA, Gyandev Ahuja, attempted to 'purify' a temple with Ganga water post an event involving opposition leader Tikaram Jully.

Gandhi, addressing the Congress session, underscored his party's principles of equality and respect for all, vehemently contrasting them with what he described as the BJP's discriminatory practices. The incident has sparked outrage, with the Congress demanding an apology from top BJP officials.

The BJP's response was prompt yet dismissive, with Ahuja clarifying that his actions were not rooted in caste discrimination. Nevertheless, Gandhi remains firm in portraying the BJP's actions as undermining constitutional ideals and promoting societal division.

