Kiren Rijiju Champions Youth Employment at Rozgar Mela

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth employment at a Rozgar Mela organized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's North East Frontier Headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju cited the Centre's decade-long developmental initiatives while distributing 258 appointment letters to new recruits in the central armed forces. He urged them to take active roles in the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated via videoconferencing, distributing over 71,000 letters to candidates filling various government positions nationwide.

