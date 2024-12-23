Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Champions Youth Employment at Rozgar Mela

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized government efforts to provide jobs to youths, distributing 258 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also handed out over 71,000 appointment letters across the country, promoting employment and development towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth employment at a Rozgar Mela organized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's North East Frontier Headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju cited the Centre's decade-long developmental initiatives while distributing 258 appointment letters to new recruits in the central armed forces. He urged them to take active roles in the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated via videoconferencing, distributing over 71,000 letters to candidates filling various government positions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

