Kiren Rijiju Champions Youth Employment at Rozgar Mela
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized government efforts to provide jobs to youths, distributing 258 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also handed out over 71,000 appointment letters across the country, promoting employment and development towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth employment at a Rozgar Mela organized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's North East Frontier Headquarters.
Addressing the gathering, Rijiju cited the Centre's decade-long developmental initiatives while distributing 258 appointment letters to new recruits in the central armed forces. He urged them to take active roles in the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated via videoconferencing, distributing over 71,000 letters to candidates filling various government positions nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- employment
- government
- jobs
- Rozgar Mela
- youth
- development
- appointments
- Rijiju
- Modi
- Viksit Bharat
ALSO READ
Empowering Youth: RLD's Sarathi Internship Programme to Guide Future Leaders
Global Health News Updates: Key Developments and Challenges
Opposition Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government's Two-Year Celebration Amid Development Allegations
Himachal Pradesh Combats Drug Menace with Youth Sports Initiatives
EU and UN Launch Major Projects to Boost Economic Development and Border Management in Southern Belize