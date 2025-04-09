Left Menu

Gujarat's Water Initiative: Boost in MLA Development Funds

The Gujarat government has enhanced the annual MLA local area development fund to Rs 2.5 crore from Rs 1.5 crore. Half of the additional sum is designated for water conservation, aligning with the 'Catch the Rain' initiative. This move aims to bolster water security and public participation in rainwater harvesting.

09-04-2025
The Gujarat government has announced a significant increase in the annual local area development funds allocated to MLAs, raising the amount from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

Half of the newly added Rs 1 crore must be directed towards water conservation efforts, highlighting a commitment to the Centre's 'Catch the Rain' initiative.

The initiative encourages widespread participation in water conservation activities, including rainwater harvesting, to secure future water resources and enhance groundwater levels across the state.

