Calcutta High Court Upholds Doctors' Rights to Protest Amid Festive Season
The Calcutta High Court has affirmed a previous order allowing doctors to demonstrate during Christmas for justice over the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar hospital doctor. Despite state arguments about potential traffic issues, the court permitted the protest subject to limitations on participants.
The Calcutta High Court confirmed an order permitting a doctors' group to hold a protest in Kolkata during Christmas, demanding expedited justice for a hospital medic allegedly raped and murdered. The incident, described as unprecedented and horrific, prompted the sit-in near Dorina Crossing at Esplanade despite concerns over traffic disruptions during the festive season.
The division bench, while agreeing to the protest, limited the demonstration to 100 participants, emphasizing that it remain within designated boundaries. Protesters assured adherence to these restrictions, as well as not surpassing a 40 by 23 feet stage size. Discussions included potentially suspending the protest on Christmas Day and resuming it on December 27.
This decision follows the filing of charges against Sanjay Roy, accused in the heinous crime. The protest aims to pressure authorities for a swift resolution, reflecting growing tensions and demands for justice within the medical community.
