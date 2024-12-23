Farmers Demand Right to Protest in Parliament

Naresh Chaudhary, the National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sanyukt Morcha), has made a significant demand: granting farmers the ability to stage protests within the premises of India's Parliament, just as political parties do.

This statement came during the commemoration of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a day marked by the BKU as 'Kisan Shakti' diwas. The day involved traditional ceremonies like havan-yagya, symbolizing strength and unity among farmers.

Chaudhary's remarks shed light on the perceived neglect of rural issues in the halls of power, especially during Parliament's winter session, criticizing existing political parties for concentrating on other priorities during heated debates.

