Farmers Demand Right to Protest in Parliament
Naresh Chaudhary, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sanyukt Morcha), argued that farmers should have the right to protest within Parliament premises, similar to political parties. He emphasized this during the birth anniversary celebration of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, criticizing political parties for sidelining farmers' issues.
- Country:
- India
Naresh Chaudhary, the National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sanyukt Morcha), has made a significant demand: granting farmers the ability to stage protests within the premises of India's Parliament, just as political parties do.
This statement came during the commemoration of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a day marked by the BKU as 'Kisan Shakti' diwas. The day involved traditional ceremonies like havan-yagya, symbolizing strength and unity among farmers.
Chaudhary's remarks shed light on the perceived neglect of rural issues in the halls of power, especially during Parliament's winter session, criticizing existing political parties for concentrating on other priorities during heated debates.
