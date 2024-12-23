Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Extradition from India

Bangladesh's interim government issued a diplomatic note to India on Monday, requesting the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister who fled to India in August. This move comes as she faces judicial proceedings in Bangladesh.

Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh's acting foreign minister, confirmed that a note verbale was delivered to India's external affairs ministry through the Bangladeshi high commission in New Delhi. Indian government officials have acknowledged receipt but refrained from commenting further.

Hasina has been criticized by Bangladesh's current administration, which cites over 1,500 deaths during protests that led to her ouster. Diplomatic relations with India are strained amidst accusations of governmental failure to protect minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

