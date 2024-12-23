Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Extradition from India
Bangladesh's interim government has sent a diplomatic note to India seeking the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled Bangladesh following mass protests, with arrest warrants issued for her by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. Tensions between India and Bangladesh have heightened as both countries navigate this diplomatic matter.
Bangladesh's interim government issued a diplomatic note to India on Monday, requesting the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister who fled to India in August. This move comes as she faces judicial proceedings in Bangladesh.
Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh's acting foreign minister, confirmed that a note verbale was delivered to India's external affairs ministry through the Bangladeshi high commission in New Delhi. Indian government officials have acknowledged receipt but refrained from commenting further.
Hasina has been criticized by Bangladesh's current administration, which cites over 1,500 deaths during protests that led to her ouster. Diplomatic relations with India are strained amidst accusations of governmental failure to protect minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
