Left Menu

Countdown to Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Elections Announced

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has announced urban local body polls on January 23, with results declared on January 25. Over 30 lakh voters, including 14.93 lakh women, are set to participate. A total of 601 polling stations are marked 'sensitive' and 422 as 'highly sensitive.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:08 IST
Countdown to Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Elections Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is gearing up for its urban local body elections set for January 23, as revealed by the State Election Commission. The schedule includes voting in 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats.

The election will engage approximately 30.83 lakh voters, with women making up nearly half of the electorate. In light of security concerns, 601 polling stations and 1,292 booths will be under sensitive status, while an additional 422 stations and 1,078 booths have been identified as highly sensitive.

Nomination papers will be available starting December 27, with the deadline set for December 30. Candidates can withdraw by January 2, and election symbols will be assigned on January 3, as part of the preparations for the significant political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024