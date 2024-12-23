Countdown to Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Elections Announced

Uttarakhand is gearing up for its urban local body elections set for January 23, as revealed by the State Election Commission. The schedule includes voting in 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats.

The election will engage approximately 30.83 lakh voters, with women making up nearly half of the electorate. In light of security concerns, 601 polling stations and 1,292 booths will be under sensitive status, while an additional 422 stations and 1,078 booths have been identified as highly sensitive.

Nomination papers will be available starting December 27, with the deadline set for December 30. Candidates can withdraw by January 2, and election symbols will be assigned on January 3, as part of the preparations for the significant political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)