Kerala's Forest Bill Controversy: Clash with Farmers
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has addressed concerns from Kerala Congress (M) regarding controversial provisions in the proposed Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill, particularly Section 63, allows for arrests by lower-ranked forest officials, sparking backlash from settler farmers. The government assures protection of farmers' interests.
Kerala's political landscape faces tension as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses concerns about the Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill includes contentious provisions like Section 63, allowing warrantless arrests by low-ranked forest officers, a move labeled anti-farmer by Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani.
Jose K Mani met with the Chief Minister to object to these measures, emphasizing potential abuse of power and negative impacts on settler farmers, particularly in non-reserved forest areas like Mankulam. The party fears these changes will erode its support base among central Kerala farmers.
The dispute reflects broader political dynamics, with Kerala Congress (M) balancing its alliance with the ruling LDF amidst internal dissent. Criticism has also emerged from Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, who warns of protests likening the law's implications to the Emergency era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
