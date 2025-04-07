Strengthening Cybersecurity in BFSI Sector: Launch of Digital Threat Report 2024

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering cybersecurity resilience within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, a collaborative effort between CERT-In (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), CSIRT-Fin, and SISA, a leading global cybersecurity firm, resulted in the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Threat Report 2024. The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of current and emerging cyber threats facing the BFSI sector and outlines effective defense strategies for securing digital transactions.

The launch event, which attracted top-tier officials from both the government and the cybersecurity sector, featured Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, alongside Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, and Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder & CEO of SISA. These leaders came together to emphasize the critical importance of cybersecurity in the modern financial ecosystem.

Cybersecurity as the Pillar of Financial Stability

Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, underscored the increasing cyber risks brought about by the rapid digital transformation within the financial sector. He emphasized that the interconnected nature of the BFSI ecosystem means that a single cyberattack could potentially cause widespread systemic issues, affecting multiple financial institutions and impacting broader market stability. This highlights the need for a unified cybersecurity approach, ensuring that all stakeholders within the sector are equipped with the tools necessary to anticipate, identify, and counteract potential cyber threats.

He further stressed the pivotal role played by CERT-In and CSIRT-Fin in the collaborative defense against cyber threats. These organizations, in partnership with global cybersecurity bodies and financial regulators, work tirelessly to detect, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents in a timely manner. According to Shri Krishnan, the Digital Threat Report 2024 aims to strengthen defenses across the BFSI sector, providing the industry with the critical insights required to navigate an increasingly complex and dangerous cyber landscape.

Cybersecurity is Vital for Economic Trust

Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, highlighted the undeniable importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding financial services and, by extension, economic stability. He emphasized that cybersecurity is no longer just a regulatory requirement but a fundamental necessity to maintain public trust in the financial system. With India’s BFSI sector continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate, securing digital transactions is no longer optional; it is a critical economic imperative.

“The Digital Threat Report 2024 for BFSI, developed through the collaboration of national cybersecurity agencies and industry leaders, represents a strategic blueprint for securing the digital future of the BFSI sector,” said Shri Nagaraju. He called for a more integrated approach to cybersecurity that combines technology, regulatory compliance, and proactive threat intelligence. This unified approach, he noted, will help BFSI organizations prepare for both current and future cyber risks.

The Growing Cyber Risks in the BFSI Sector

The report comes at a time when the BFSI sector is at the heart of global digital transformation. With digital payments predicted to generate $3.1 trillion by 2028, representing 35% of total banking revenues, the sector’s expansion has simultaneously opened up new vulnerabilities. As the shift to digital transactions accelerates, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting this valuable and high-profile sector.

What sets the Digital Threat Report 2024 apart from previous reports is its in-depth analysis of the adversarial tactics currently being used to exploit system-level vulnerabilities. Rather than simply outlining current threats, the report takes a forward-looking approach, identifying emerging cyber risks and providing critical insights into how these threats may evolve. This proactive strategy is designed to equip financial institutions with the foresight needed to fortify their defenses against a rapidly changing cyber threat landscape.

A Collaborative Cyber Defense Strategy

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, highlighted the importance of collaboration in cybersecurity efforts. “Cybersecurity is not just about defending individual entities, but about securing an entire ecosystem,” Dr. Bahl stated. He explained that the fast-paced evolution of cyber threats demands continuous collaboration between public and private sectors, as well as international cybersecurity bodies. The Digital Threat Report 2024 serves as a vital tool for enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and effectively build long-term cyber resilience.

The collaborative nature of the report, which integrates real-world intelligence from SISA’s forensic investigations, CERT-In’s cybersecurity oversight, and CSIRT-Fin’s incident response expertise, provides a multidimensional view of the cyber threats facing the BFSI sector. This comprehensive approach ensures that the report offers actionable insights that can be utilized across various aspects of cybersecurity, including people, processes, and technology.

Key Insights from the Digital Threat Report 2024

The report delves deeply into the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals, detailing various attack vectors, fraud schemes, and persistent security gaps in the BFSI sector. Additionally, it provides organizations with a roadmap for implementing both preventive and detective security measures to safeguard against potential threats. This includes recommendations for strengthening network infrastructure, improving security protocols, and enhancing employee training to mitigate human errors.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, emphasized that cybersecurity resilience is built on collaboration. “By integrating real-world threat intelligence, national cybersecurity insights, and financial sector incident response expertise, this report empowers financial institutions to stay ahead of emerging threats and build a robust defense strategy,” he remarked. He further reiterated SISA’s commitment to fortifying the cybersecurity landscape in India and globally, ensuring that the rapid growth of digital transactions remains secure and resilient.

A Call to Action for the BFSI Sector

The Digital Threat Report 2024 serves as a call to action for all stakeholders within the BFSI sector, including financial institutions, regulators, and cybersecurity professionals. As the industry faces increasing threats from sophisticated AI-driven attacks, fraud tactics, and regulatory compliance challenges, the report urges organizations to adopt a proactive stance against cyber threats.

This comprehensive report highlights the need for a holistic, intelligence-driven approach to cybersecurity, with an emphasis on collaboration, timely threat detection, and robust defenses. By equipping organizations with the necessary tools and knowledge to prepare for and mitigate the risks of both today and tomorrow, the Digital Threat Report 2024 is a critical resource in ensuring the ongoing security and stability of India’s BFSI sector in the digital age.