Controversy and Support Surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024

The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024 has sparked a wave of public discourse following its passage in both houses of parliament and subsequent approval by President Droupadi Murmu. Despite its apparent opposition in public forums, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari reveals a contrasting support behind closed doors. He suggests that the bill is welcomed in private, with dissent serving political agendas.

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar, a proponent, emphasizes the Act's benefits for the country, citing its rigorous parliamentary discussions and approval. Kumar further critiques the BJD for what he describes as 'confusion' in their stance, pointing to mixed reactions from their MPs and calling for transparency.

The Act is designed to enhance the management of waqf properties through improved regulatory processes and governance. While it focuses on scientific methodologies for better oversight, the ongoing debate highlights divergent political strategies and interpretations among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)