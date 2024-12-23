Left Menu

Farmers Rally Against National Agriculture Market Policy in Shimla

Members of Himachal Kisan Sabha protested against the National Agriculture Market Policy in Shimla, demanding its withdrawal. Despite harsh weather, protesters voiced their disapproval, dubbing the policy 'anti-farmer'. Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar highlighted the policy's negative impact and urged the government for discussions with farmers' organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:45 IST
In a significant demonstration, the Himachal Kisan Sabha gathered in Shimla to protest against the central government's National Agriculture Market Policy. This protest is part of a larger initiative led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which sees the policy as detrimental to farmers' interests.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, hundreds braved the snowfall to amplify their voices outside the deputy commissioner's office. Chants condemning the central government filled the air, as protesters decried the policy as 'anti-farmer' and symbolically burned copies of the policy document.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, the state president of Himachal Kisan Sabha, addressed the protesters, emphasizing the policy's adverse implications and drawing parallels with past agricultural reforms. He urged immediate engagement with farmers' groups to address escalating discontent nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

