Farmers Rally Against National Agriculture Market Policy in Shimla

In a significant demonstration, the Himachal Kisan Sabha gathered in Shimla to protest against the central government's National Agriculture Market Policy. This protest is part of a larger initiative led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which sees the policy as detrimental to farmers' interests.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, hundreds braved the snowfall to amplify their voices outside the deputy commissioner's office. Chants condemning the central government filled the air, as protesters decried the policy as 'anti-farmer' and symbolically burned copies of the policy document.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, the state president of Himachal Kisan Sabha, addressed the protesters, emphasizing the policy's adverse implications and drawing parallels with past agricultural reforms. He urged immediate engagement with farmers' groups to address escalating discontent nationwide.

