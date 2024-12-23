Chhattisgarh Fraud: 'Sunny Leone' Scheme Scandal Unveiled

In a startling revelation, a resident of Chhattisgarh successfully exploited a government welfare scheme by using the celebrity name Sunny Leone to pocket a monthly stipend intended for women. Officials disclosed this scam on Monday, highlighting a security lapse in the execution of the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'.

The state swiftly responded by terminating the employment of an Anganwadi worker in Bastar district and suspending several officials after the fraudulent misuse of the funds came to public attention. The implicated individual, Virendra Kumar Joshi, has already been apprehended and is now in custody.

The inquiry uncovered that Joshi managed to divert funds by applying under a false identity and was aided by procedural failures, resulting in oversight and successive approvals of his application. The government's commitment to ensuring accountability has led to ongoing measures for fund recovery and accountability within the system.

