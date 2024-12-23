Left Menu

SIA Cracks Down on 'Kashmir Fight' Threat Network in J-K

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against key operatives behind 'Kashmir Fight', a social media handle used to threaten Kashmiri Pandit employees. Operatives Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad and Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo were identified, with Mattoo arrested for sharing sensitive employee data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:59 IST
SIA Cracks Down on 'Kashmir Fight' Threat Network in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed charges against two key figures involved in a social media handle allegedly used to issue threats to Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees. The social media platform, 'Kashmir Fight', was operated by the terrorist group, The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Officials revealed that Sajjad Gul, operating from Pakistan, and Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo from Srinagar, were instrumental in spreading fear and unrest through this handle. The chargesheet has been submitted in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu.

The investigation launched by SIA in February 2024 uncovered Mattoo's role in transmitting sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan. The probe highlighted Gul's leadership in the campaign aimed at threatening migrant employees and disturbing communal harmony in the region, reaffirming the J-K Police's dedication to safeguarding its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024