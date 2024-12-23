SIA Cracks Down on 'Kashmir Fight' Threat Network in J-K

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed charges against two key figures involved in a social media handle allegedly used to issue threats to Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees. The social media platform, 'Kashmir Fight', was operated by the terrorist group, The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Officials revealed that Sajjad Gul, operating from Pakistan, and Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo from Srinagar, were instrumental in spreading fear and unrest through this handle. The chargesheet has been submitted in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu.

The investigation launched by SIA in February 2024 uncovered Mattoo's role in transmitting sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan. The probe highlighted Gul's leadership in the campaign aimed at threatening migrant employees and disturbing communal harmony in the region, reaffirming the J-K Police's dedication to safeguarding its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)