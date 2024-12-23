Horrific Subway Incident: Man Sets Woman Ablaze

In a shocking and tragic event, New York City police have detained a suspect believed to have set a woman ablaze on a subway train, leading to her death. The incident occurred early Sunday on a stationary F train at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.

Surveillance video reveals a man approaching the woman, who appeared to be motionless and possibly asleep, and then igniting her clothing. The suspect then reportedly sat on a nearby bench, observing as the flames consumed her. Prompt response from officers and a transit worker extinguished the fire, but the woman was declared dead on site.

The suspect was later apprehended on the same subway line. Authorities have yet to disclose his identity, but initial surveillance images helped locate him, thanks to a tip from high school students. Reflecting on the broader issue of subway safety, the city grapples with the challenges of policing its expansive transit system, despite a decline in overall crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)