Left Menu

Horrific Subway Incident: Man Sets Woman Ablaze

A man in New York City is in custody after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a subway train, resulting in her death. Surveillance footage captured the suspect calmly igniting the woman, who had likely been asleep. The suspect watched from a bench before fleeing. Police apprehended him hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:29 IST
Horrific Subway Incident: Man Sets Woman Ablaze

In a shocking and tragic event, New York City police have detained a suspect believed to have set a woman ablaze on a subway train, leading to her death. The incident occurred early Sunday on a stationary F train at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.

Surveillance video reveals a man approaching the woman, who appeared to be motionless and possibly asleep, and then igniting her clothing. The suspect then reportedly sat on a nearby bench, observing as the flames consumed her. Prompt response from officers and a transit worker extinguished the fire, but the woman was declared dead on site.

The suspect was later apprehended on the same subway line. Authorities have yet to disclose his identity, but initial surveillance images helped locate him, thanks to a tip from high school students. Reflecting on the broader issue of subway safety, the city grapples with the challenges of policing its expansive transit system, despite a decline in overall crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024