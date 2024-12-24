Left Menu

Massacre in Cite Soleil: Unveiling Haiti's Grim Reality

A recent U.N. report reveals that the Wharf Jeremie gang killed at least 207 people in Cite Soleil, Haiti. The victims, mostly elderly residents, were accused of witchcraft. The attacks followed gang leader Monel 'Mikano' Felix's belief that Voudou caused his child's illness. Shocking the nation, this massacre adds to Haiti's ongoing security crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:22 IST
A devastating report from the United Nations highlights the brutal actions of the Wharf Jeremie gang, responsible for the deaths of at least 207 individuals in Haiti's Cite Soleil earlier this month. Originally estimated at 187, the death toll has been revised upward to include at least 134 men and 73 women, primarily elderly residents accused of witchcraft.

Leading the attacks was gang leader Monel "Mikano" Felix, who, after his child fell ill, blamed locals for using Voudou to cause the sickness. Many of the victims were abducted from Voudou temples and ceremonies. These gruesome acts have further destabilized the Caribbean nation, already entrenched in severe gang violence and humanitarian crises.

In control of a crucial area near Haiti's ports for 15 years, the Wharf Jeremie gang tried to obliterate evidence of their crimes by seizing mobile phones, incinerating bodies, and disposing of them at sea. With over 5,300 killed since January and more than 12,000 lives lost since 2022, Haiti's security and socio-political landscape remain perilous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

