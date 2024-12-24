Chemical Company President Charged for Flint River Spill

The president of Lockhart Chemical, Rajinder Singh Minhas, faces serious charges linked to a significant oil spill affecting Michigan's Flint River. Accusations include falsifying records and endangering the public through environmental misconduct, as per Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Minhas, alongside his role as director and treasurer at the company, allegedly oversaw critical oversight failures at the facility which produces various industrial chemicals. A notable spill on June 15, 2022, released 15,000 gallons of oil-chemical mixture via a compromised storm sewer, raising environmental concerns.

In response, state authorities mandated immediate cessation of defect-ridden wastewater and stormwater systems usage. Lockhart Chemical, now embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings, maintains that Flint's drinking water supply remains uncontaminated. Legal proceedings continue as Minhas awaits a court date in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)