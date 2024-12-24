Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Gruesome Subway Crime Shocks New York

A Guatemalan man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman by setting her on fire on a New York subway. The suspect had been earlier deported and re-entered the U.S. unlawfully. Authorities are committed to securing a conviction and considering deportation after the conclusion of legal proceedings.

24-12-2024
A man from Guatemala, suspected of murder and arson, was taken into custody after a harrowing incident on a New York City subway. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Zapeta, allegedly set a sleeping woman's clothes on fire, resulting in her death.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed that Zapeta had previously entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and was deported soon after. His re-entry into the country remains unclear. Authorities report no prior contact between him and the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Zapeta's arrest took place shortly after the tragic event, and he faces serious legal charges. Brooklyn's District Attorney vowed to pursue justice fervently for this heinous crime, while Homeland Security considers further deportation proceedings following any potential conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

