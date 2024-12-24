Corruption Scandal: Ex-Constable's $1 Million Plus Cache Busted

In a significant corruption bust, Madhya Pradesh's ex-constable Saurabh Sharma has been caught with assets worth a staggering Rs 7.98 crore. The Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment seized these assets, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver, after searches conducted on December 18 and 19.

Saurabh Sharma, who had been employed in the state transport department since 2015 on compassionate grounds, allegedly used corrupt means to amass wealth. His assets included a school and hotel, which were deceitfully registered under the names of family members and close associates.

The inquiry has extended to his family and associates, with summons issued for further questioning. The Income Tax department also played a role, seizing additional valuables linked to Sharma's network, highlighting a larger web of corruption in the state.

