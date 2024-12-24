Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Ex-Constable's $1 Million Plus Cache Busted

A former Madhya Pradesh constable, Saurabh Sharma, has been discovered with illicit assets totaling Rs 7.98 crore. Police seized cash, silver, and other valuables from his properties. Investigations reveal involvement in corrupt activities and extensive possession of undeclared wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:19 IST
Corruption Scandal: Ex-Constable's $1 Million Plus Cache Busted
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corruption bust, Madhya Pradesh's ex-constable Saurabh Sharma has been caught with assets worth a staggering Rs 7.98 crore. The Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment seized these assets, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver, after searches conducted on December 18 and 19.

Saurabh Sharma, who had been employed in the state transport department since 2015 on compassionate grounds, allegedly used corrupt means to amass wealth. His assets included a school and hotel, which were deceitfully registered under the names of family members and close associates.

The inquiry has extended to his family and associates, with summons issued for further questioning. The Income Tax department also played a role, seizing additional valuables linked to Sharma's network, highlighting a larger web of corruption in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024