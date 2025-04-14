Madhya Pradesh Expands Cooperative Horizons: Petrol Pumps to Dairy Boost

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled a significant expansion for cooperative societies across the state. Speaking at a state-level cooperative summit, Yadav disclosed that these societies can now manage services such as petrol pumps and medical stores.

During February's Global Investors Summit, agreements were secured for cooperatives to also operate factories. The chief minister emphasized the potential of the cooperative sector, highlighting milk production as a crucial way to enhance household incomes.

In a bid to improve dairy production, the government has launched a subsidy program for cattle rearing, with the goal of boosting Madhya Pradesh's national milk contribution from 9% to 20%. The state is committed to purchasing cow milk directly, fostering prosperity for farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

