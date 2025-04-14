Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Expands Cooperative Horizons: Petrol Pumps to Dairy Boost

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that cooperative societies can now operate petrol pumps and medical stores to boost the state's economy. The government has introduced subsidies and partnerships to increase dairy production, aiming to raise the state's contribution to national milk output from 9% to 20%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Expands Cooperative Horizons: Petrol Pumps to Dairy Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled a significant expansion for cooperative societies across the state. Speaking at a state-level cooperative summit, Yadav disclosed that these societies can now manage services such as petrol pumps and medical stores.

During February's Global Investors Summit, agreements were secured for cooperatives to also operate factories. The chief minister emphasized the potential of the cooperative sector, highlighting milk production as a crucial way to enhance household incomes.

In a bid to improve dairy production, the government has launched a subsidy program for cattle rearing, with the goal of boosting Madhya Pradesh's national milk contribution from 9% to 20%. The state is committed to purchasing cow milk directly, fostering prosperity for farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025