Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms Cache in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and countrymade rockets, during a series of operations. According to police sources, the seizures were made in Churachandpur district's Teijang village and Lesiang village.

In Teijang village, the forces found three countrymade rockets, a .303 rifle, four pistols, six bombs, and 45 sticks of low-grade explosives. Meanwhile, in Lesiang village, nine IEDs and associated detonators were confiscated.

Another operation in Imphal East district's Ngariyan hill ranges uncovered a 7.62mm LMG, a single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol, and two grenades. These operations take place amid ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 250 lives since May 3, 2023, and displaced thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)