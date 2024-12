Empowering Futures: Ministry's Strategic Vision for Inclusivity in 2025

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is set for transformative initiatives in 2025, aiming to declare the nation manual scavenging-free and uplift marginalized communities. Efforts will intensify under the 'National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem' (NAMASTE) scheme, which has already profiled over 54,000 sanitation workers.

To expand inclusivity and support marginalized professions, the NAMASTE scheme will include 2,50,000 waste pickers, offering them vital training and financial aid. Additionally, the TULIP program will connect artisans globally via a new e-commerce platform, facilitating better market access.

The ministry is committed to bolstering accessibility, penalizing non-compliance with standards, and filling key governance vacancies. Emphasizing skill development, the initiative will provide industry-aligned training through various programs, aiming to enhance employability among disadvantaged groups.

