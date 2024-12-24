Left Menu

Amit Shah Advances Biometrics in Criminal Investigations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated for the integration of biometrics technology in identifying unidentified bodies and individuals during a review meeting with the NCRB on new criminal laws. He emphasized technological applications like CCTNS, ICJS, and NAFIS to streamline criminal investigations and assist victims efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:07 IST
Amit Shah Advances Biometrics in Criminal Investigations
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of deploying biometrics technology to identify unidentified bodies and individuals at a review meeting focused on the implementation of new criminal laws. This meeting with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlighted the necessity of modernizing investigative processes.

Shah advocated for the setup of alerts at pre-defined stages in case processing, ensuring prompt actions and benefiting victims. He expressed the need for technology-driven solutions like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0, and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Furthermore, Shah proposed regular interactions between senior police formations and the NCRB to monitor technological advancements, and he praised the NCRB's efforts in implementing these systems. His call to action encourages states and Union Territories to adopt advanced applications such as eSakshya and eSign to enhance the criminal justice system across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024