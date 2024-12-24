Amit Shah Advances Biometrics in Criminal Investigations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of deploying biometrics technology to identify unidentified bodies and individuals at a review meeting focused on the implementation of new criminal laws. This meeting with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlighted the necessity of modernizing investigative processes.

Shah advocated for the setup of alerts at pre-defined stages in case processing, ensuring prompt actions and benefiting victims. He expressed the need for technology-driven solutions like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0, and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Furthermore, Shah proposed regular interactions between senior police formations and the NCRB to monitor technological advancements, and he praised the NCRB's efforts in implementing these systems. His call to action encourages states and Union Territories to adopt advanced applications such as eSakshya and eSign to enhance the criminal justice system across India.

