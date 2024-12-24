Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Cargo Ship in Mediterranean

An unexpected engine room explosion has led to the sinking of the Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' in the Mediterranean Sea, leaving two crew members unaccounted for, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The incident reportedly happened between Spain and Algeria as the ship was headed to Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.

The vessel, constructed in 2009 and operated by Oboronlogistika—a company associated with the Russian Defence Ministry—was hauling two enormous port cranes. The Foreign Ministry's crisis center reports that 14 out of 16 crew members have been safely rescued and brought to Spain, though the circumstances behind the explosion remain unclear.

Reports indicate that Oboronlogistika retains ownership of the vessel, originally named Sparta III, which departed from Saint Petersburg on Dec. 11. The ship was last recorded sending a position signal late Monday between Algeria and Spain. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing crew and determine the source of the explosion.

