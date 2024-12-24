Left Menu

Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Cargo Ship in Mediterranean

A Russian cargo ship, 'Ursa Major', sank in the Mediterranean after an engine room explosion, with two crew members missing. Controlled by Oboronlogistika, the vessel was transporting cranes to Vladivostok. Fourteen crew members were rescued, and investigations into the cause continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:11 IST
Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Cargo Ship in Mediterranean
Representative Image Image Credit:

An unexpected engine room explosion has led to the sinking of the Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' in the Mediterranean Sea, leaving two crew members unaccounted for, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The incident reportedly happened between Spain and Algeria as the ship was headed to Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.

The vessel, constructed in 2009 and operated by Oboronlogistika—a company associated with the Russian Defence Ministry—was hauling two enormous port cranes. The Foreign Ministry's crisis center reports that 14 out of 16 crew members have been safely rescued and brought to Spain, though the circumstances behind the explosion remain unclear.

Reports indicate that Oboronlogistika retains ownership of the vessel, originally named Sparta III, which departed from Saint Petersburg on Dec. 11. The ship was last recorded sending a position signal late Monday between Algeria and Spain. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing crew and determine the source of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024