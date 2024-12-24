Chhattisgarh's Unyielding Fight Against Naxalism in 2024

Chhattisgarh's security forces demonstrated unwavering resolve in their battle against Naxalism in 2024, achieving remarkable success by eliminating 219 militants. The decisive actions align with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

The year began with a tragic attack on security personnel, but subsequent operations turned the tide as forces penetrated deep into strongholds. However, allegations of fake encounters marred some of these achievements.

Political dynamics shifted as the BJP solidified control, while the state confronted various challenges, including alleged scams and civil disturbances. Development initiatives, coupled with ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, aim to foster stability and growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)