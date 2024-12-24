Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Unyielding Fight Against Naxalism in 2024

In 2024, security forces in Chhattisgarh made significant strides against Naxalism, killing 219 militants. The year witnessed intense operations, political power shifts, and controversies involving alleged scams and law enforcement challenges. The state government initiated development projects to enhance economic growth and ensure a secure environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PIB) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's security forces demonstrated unwavering resolve in their battle against Naxalism in 2024, achieving remarkable success by eliminating 219 militants. The decisive actions align with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

The year began with a tragic attack on security personnel, but subsequent operations turned the tide as forces penetrated deep into strongholds. However, allegations of fake encounters marred some of these achievements.

Political dynamics shifted as the BJP solidified control, while the state confronted various challenges, including alleged scams and civil disturbances. Development initiatives, coupled with ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, aim to foster stability and growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

