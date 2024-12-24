Turkey's Energy Outreach: A New Dawn in Syrian Relations

Turkey is making strides to strengthen its ties with Syria, as a delegation from its energy ministry prepares to visit the country. The primary goal of the visit is to discuss possible energy cooperation, with a focus on transmitting electricity to combat Syria's power shortages, the Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar disclosed.

Following Turkey's backing of the Syrian rebels, which culminated in toppling President Bashar al-Assad after a prolonged civil war, Ankara has reopened its embassy in Damascus. Notably, Turkey's intelligence chief and foreign minister have engaged in discussions with Syria's de-facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

President Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to Syria's reconstruction, including developing energy ties. The proposed delegation will evaluate the country's energy infrastructure and discuss collaboration with the new Syrian government. Bayraktar highlighted the critical issue of electricity shortages in Syria, proposing that Turkey could help in formulating a solution.

