Left Menu

Sambhal Violence: Seven More Arrested Amid Rising Tensions

Seven men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence, which resulted in four fatalities. A total of 47 have been arrested and 91 identified so far. Tensions have escalated since a court-ordered survey at the local Shahi Jama Masjid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:54 IST
Sambhal Violence: Seven More Arrested Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Sambhal have arrested seven men in relation to the violent clashes on November 24 that left four individuals dead. This development brings the total number of arrests to 47, with 91 people identified as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police sources.

The violence erupted following a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, causing unrest among the local community. The atmosphere further deteriorated on November 24 when a follow-up survey triggered stone pelting, arson, and the theft of police equipment, leading to renewed violence.

Four casualties and numerous injuries, including 29 police personnel, have been reported, highlighting the severity of the clashes. Extensive police efforts are underway to bring all responsible parties to justice, with 11 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in connection to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024