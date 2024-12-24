Sambhal Violence: Seven More Arrested Amid Rising Tensions
Seven men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence, which resulted in four fatalities. A total of 47 have been arrested and 91 identified so far. Tensions have escalated since a court-ordered survey at the local Shahi Jama Masjid.
Authorities in Sambhal have arrested seven men in relation to the violent clashes on November 24 that left four individuals dead. This development brings the total number of arrests to 47, with 91 people identified as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police sources.
The violence erupted following a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, causing unrest among the local community. The atmosphere further deteriorated on November 24 when a follow-up survey triggered stone pelting, arson, and the theft of police equipment, leading to renewed violence.
Four casualties and numerous injuries, including 29 police personnel, have been reported, highlighting the severity of the clashes. Extensive police efforts are underway to bring all responsible parties to justice, with 11 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in connection to the incident.
