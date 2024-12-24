Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Boy Killed by Speeding Truck in Odisha

A tragic accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy who was hit by a speeding truck. Locals protested, demanding the driver's arrest, which police assured. The incident happened on NH-143 with the driver fleeing the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Odisha's Sundargarh district, as a speeding truck hit him. According to police, the collision occurred on NH-143 in Biramitrapur town.

The boy and his family were on a scooter when a speeding bike from the opposite direction collided with them, tossing the toddler into the path of the truck. The truck driver fled immediately after the accident, police said.

In response, locals blocked the road for two hours, demanding the truck driver's arrest. Assurances were provided by the police, led by Sushant Das, SDPO of Biramitrapur, leading to the withdrawal of the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

