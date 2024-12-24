Left Menu

China Remarks on South Korea's Domestic Shift

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the recent domestic changes in South Korea with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul. China emphasized its commitment to non-interference, expressing confidence in the South Korean people's ability to manage their internal affairs effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:05 IST
In a recent phone call, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the evolving domestic landscape in South Korea with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. This was confirmed in a statement released by China's ministry.

Throughout the conversation, Wang reinforced China's stance on maintaining a policy of 'non-interference in internal affairs'. He expressed confidence in the South Korean public's capacity to tackle their domestic challenges.

The official statement highlighted China's acknowledgment of South Korea's sovereignty while diplomatically expressing support for its people's governance abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

