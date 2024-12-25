UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds

The actions of the Israeli military had a "circumstantial influence" on a decision by Hamas militants to kill six hostages in Gaza in August, according to a military investigation published on Tuesday. The recovery in September of the bodies of six Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, triggered deep shock in Israel, prompting half a million people to stage street protests demanding the government enter a hostage deal with Hamas.

The six, seized by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, were shot dead 48-72 hours before being found by Israeli forces, according to health ministry estimates. The hostages were killed by their captors, the investigation found, and that the Israeli military's activity "in the area, although gradual and cautious, had a circumstantial influence" on the militants' decision to carry out the killings.

The military had no prior intelligence about the presence of the six hostages in the area, the investigation found. "The investigation published tonight proves once again that the return of all hostages will only be possible through a deal," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

Talks between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of the 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are ongoing. An Israeli negotiation team plans to return to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday evening for "internal consultations" regarding a hostage deal after a significant week of talks about Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)