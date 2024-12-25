Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds

The actions of the Israeli military had a "circumstantial influence" on a decision by Hamas militants to kill six hostages in Gaza in August, according to a military investigation published on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds

The actions of the Israeli military had a "circumstantial influence" on a decision by Hamas militants to kill six hostages in Gaza in August, according to a military investigation published on Tuesday. The recovery in September of the bodies of six Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, triggered deep shock in Israel, prompting half a million people to stage street protests demanding the government enter a hostage deal with Hamas.

The six, seized by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, were shot dead 48-72 hours before being found by Israeli forces, according to health ministry estimates. The hostages were killed by their captors, the investigation found, and that the Israeli military's activity "in the area, although gradual and cautious, had a circumstantial influence" on the militants' decision to carry out the killings.

The military had no prior intelligence about the presence of the six hostages in the area, the investigation found. "The investigation published tonight proves once again that the return of all hostages will only be possible through a deal," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

Talks between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of the 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are ongoing. An Israeli negotiation team plans to return to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday evening for "internal consultations" regarding a hostage deal after a significant week of talks about Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024