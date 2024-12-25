Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:44 IST
Defence secretary launches Rashtraparv website, mobile app
  • India

A website that will facilitate access to information related to the organisation of events such as Republic Day and Independence Day, host their live streaming and provide details related to tickets and seating arrangements was launched on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched the Rashtraparv website along with its mobile app on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' that commemorates the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the defence ministry said.

''The website will facilitate access to information related to organisation of national events such as Republic Day, Beating Retreat ceremony, Independence Day, live streaming, purchase of tickets, provide information related to seating arrangements and route-maps of events,'' it said in a statement.

The defence secretary said the website and mobile app, developed by the ministry, ''also has a system for managing the tableaux proposals and historic data regarding events''.

It will host a tableau management portal to facilitate states and Union Territories, ministries and departments in designing and finalising their tableaux for the Republic Day event, the statement said.

The website and mobile application have been a result of a consultative process adopted by the ministry.

The states had suggested for a portal for the management of data related to the design of tableaux. Similarly, viewers of Republic Day events in the feedback had suggested having information regarding events, parades, tableaux. The Rashtraparv website has been developed by incorporating all these inputs, it added.

The website can be accessed at rashtraparv.mod.gov.in and the mobile app can be downloaded from the government app store (M-Seva), the ministry said.

The initiative is a step further towards openness, transparency and citizen-centric governance and is a fitting tribute to the late former prime minister on Good Governance Day, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

