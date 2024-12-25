Left Menu

Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, ministry says

The Turkish military killed 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives. Turkey regards the YPG, the leading force within the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as an extension of the PKK and similarly classifies it as a terrorist group.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:55 IST
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, ministry says
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish military killed 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry reported that 20 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, who were preparing to launch an attack, were killed in northern Syria, while one militant was killed in northern Iraq.

"Our operations will continue effectively and resolutely," the ministry added. The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States, began its armed insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Turkey regards the YPG, the leading force within the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as an extension of the PKK and similarly classifies it as a terrorist group. Following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, Ankara has repeatedly insisted that the YPG must disband, asserting that the group has no place in Syria's future.

The operations on Wednesday come amid ongoing hostilities in northeastern Syria between Turkey-backed Syrian factions and the YPG. Ankara routinely conducts cross-border airstrikes and military operations targeting the PKK, which maintains bases in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024