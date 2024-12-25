Russia says it struck Ukrainian energy facilities that support military factories

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had conducted a "massive strike" on what it said were critical energy facilities in Ukraine that support the work of Kyiv's military-industrial complex.

It said in the same statement that Russian forces had also taken control of the settlement of Vidrodzhennia in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Wednesday that Russia had attacked Ukraine's energy system and some cities with cruise and ballistic missiles plus drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)