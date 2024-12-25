Three Bangladeshi nationals held in Thane
Police arrested three Bangladeshi men from Thane city for illegally staying in India with forged documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID cards, an official said on Wednesday. They could not produce any valid documents for stay in India, the official said, adding that the police seized Rs 31,000 cash from the accused.
Police arrested three Bangladeshi men from Thane city for illegally staying in India with forged documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID cards, an official said on Wednesday. The trio was held from the creek road on December 23. They could not produce any valid documents for stay in India, the official said, adding that the police seized Rs 31,000 cash from the accused. One of the accused has been staying illegally in Mumbra in Thane district and two others in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for forgery and provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and Indian Passport Act.
