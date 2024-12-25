Russia says it is looking into footage of alleged capture of pro-Ukrainian Australian 'mercenary'

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Australia had contacted Moscow about the possible capture by the Russian army of an Australian citizen fighting with Ukrainian forces and that it was looking into the matter.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, made the comments at a weekly news briefing in Moscow.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels last week posted an unverified video allegedly showing the interrogation of the captured Australian by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)