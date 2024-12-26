UPDATE 1-New York taxi jumps sidewalk outside Macy's on Christmas Day, injuring 7

Seven people were injured in New York City on Christmas Day when a taxi jumped a sidewalk and hit pedestrians outside a Macy's department store after the cab driver suffered a medical episode, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Midtown Manhattan near Macy's flagship store in Herald Square near the corner of West 34th Street and Avenue of the Americas, or Sixth Avenue. The store, with its elaborately decorated display windows, is a magnet for tourists and native New Yorkers around the holidays.

In addition to the 58-year-old taxi driver, the injured included a 9-year-old boy, two women aged 49 and three other women aged 19, 37 and 41, police added. One 49-year-old woman with a leg injury, the 9-year-old boy who suffered a cut and the 41-year-old woman who sustained an injury to her head were taken to hospital, police said.

The remaining three pedestrians declined medical attention, according to police, which added that all the injuries were non-life-threatening. Media images of the cab showed a heavily damaged vehicle with broken parts and dents all over it.

NBC New York cited law enforcement sources as saying that the boy and his mother who were wounded were visiting New York City from Australia. The report added that no charges had been filed and a probe into the crash was ongoing.

