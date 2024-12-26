Left Menu

Surviving Chemical Chaos: A Syrian Family's Harrowing Tale

A Syrian family recounts their traumatic survival of a 2013 chemical weapons attack in Damascus, allegedly executed by Assad's forces. Despite escaping death, the attack's horrors linger in their minds. As Syria undergoes a political shift, they hope for justice for victims of such atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zamalka | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:31 IST
Surviving Chemical Chaos: A Syrian Family's Harrowing Tale

A Syrian family that survived a deadly 2013 chemical weapons attack near Damascus continues to grapple with the memories of that horrific night, marking one of the darkest times in Syria's civil war. The Arbeeni family locked themselves in a windowless room to escape the deadly sarin gas, which claimed the lives of scores of their neighbors.

The harrowing attack, for which Assad's government was blamed, saw surface-to-surface missiles releasing toxic sarin gas instead of exploding. "It was a horrifying night," recalled Hussein Arbeeni, as he described their desperate efforts to seal off the gas.

As Syria now faces a turbulent political transformation with the ousting of Assad, there is a renewed call for accountability and justice for the victims affected by these assaults. The Syrian opposition's new leaders express intent to prosecute accountable officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024