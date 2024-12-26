World Bank's Optimistic Forecast for China's GDP Growth

The World Bank has raised its growth forecasts for China's gross domestic product in upcoming years, reflecting the impact of policy easing and strong near-term export performance.

The updated projections foresee a GDP growth of 4.9% in 2024, slightly higher than the initial 4.8% estimate. The adjustment signifies optimism in China's economic resilience.

In 2025, the growth is anticipated to moderate to 4.5%, still ahead of the prior forecast of 4.1%, highlighting a continuous yet decelerating growth momentum.

