World Bank's Optimistic Forecast for China's GDP Growth
The World Bank has upgraded its GDP growth forecasts for China for 2024 and 2025, attributing the revision to recent policy easing and strong export performance. The 2024 growth forecast is now set at 4.9%, up from the previous estimate of 4.8%, while the 2025 forecast is 4.5%, previously 4.1%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:56 IST
The World Bank has raised its growth forecasts for China's gross domestic product in upcoming years, reflecting the impact of policy easing and strong near-term export performance.
The updated projections foresee a GDP growth of 4.9% in 2024, slightly higher than the initial 4.8% estimate. The adjustment signifies optimism in China's economic resilience.
In 2025, the growth is anticipated to moderate to 4.5%, still ahead of the prior forecast of 4.1%, highlighting a continuous yet decelerating growth momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dine with DevOps II 2024: Canarys Automations Leads the Way
Indonesia Launches Comprehensive 2024–2034 National Cancer Control Plan
Masters' Union 2024 Cohort Shines in Tough Job Market
Monument Bank and Quinnox Win Esteemed Technology Award at TESTA 2024
Greaves Retail Unveils Eco-Friendly Construction Equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024