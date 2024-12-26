Left Menu

World Bank's Optimistic Forecast for China's GDP Growth

The World Bank has upgraded its GDP growth forecasts for China for 2024 and 2025, attributing the revision to recent policy easing and strong export performance. The 2024 growth forecast is now set at 4.9%, up from the previous estimate of 4.8%, while the 2025 forecast is 4.5%, previously 4.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank has raised its growth forecasts for China's gross domestic product in upcoming years, reflecting the impact of policy easing and strong near-term export performance.

The updated projections foresee a GDP growth of 4.9% in 2024, slightly higher than the initial 4.8% estimate. The adjustment signifies optimism in China's economic resilience.

In 2025, the growth is anticipated to moderate to 4.5%, still ahead of the prior forecast of 4.1%, highlighting a continuous yet decelerating growth momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

