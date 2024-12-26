China Resumes Lobster Imports from Australia
China's commerce ministry announced the resumption of quarantine inspections on Australian lobster imports, aiming to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.
In a significant move towards improving trade relations, China's commerce ministry declared on Thursday that it has restarted the routine quarantine inspections for lobsters imported from Australia.
The announcement was made during a standard press briefing by a spokesperson for the ministry, highlighting a pivotal step in bilateral trade relations.
The spokesperson expressed China's hope for expanding and deepening economic and trade ties with Australia, emphasizing the importance of such cooperation.
