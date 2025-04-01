Left Menu

India Intensifies Crackdown on Substandard Imports, Signs New Bilateral Investment Treaties

The Indian government has booked 206 cases against substandard goods imports worth Rs 206.62 crore this fiscal year. Additionally, India has signed new Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) with the UAE and Uzbekistan, focusing on investor protection and confidence.

The Indian government is cracking down on the import of substandard goods, with 206 cases valued at Rs 206.62 crore filed this fiscal year, according to a report to Parliament.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and customs officials are vigilant in checking imports that violate intellectual property rights, Bureau of Indian Standards, and FSSAI norms.

Furthermore, India has engaged in signing new Bilateral Investment Treaties with countries such as the UAE and Uzbekistan, aiming to enhance foreign investment by ensuring investor protection and a level playing field.

