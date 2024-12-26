Tragic Death in Land Dispute: Farmer Beaten in Fatehganj

A farmer, Ahilkar, aged 45, tragically lost his life due to a violent confrontation arising from a longstanding land dispute in Fatehganj, officials revealed on Thursday.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night as Ahilkar, from Vandiya Khurd village, was en route to deliver food to his son but was intercepted by villagers who allegedly assaulted him with sticks and sharp weapons, according to Inspector Santosh Kumar of the Fatehganj police.

Despite being rushed to the Faridpur Community Health Centre and subsequently to a private facility in Bareilly, Ahilkar succumbed to his injuries. A police investigation is underway, with a case filed against four suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)