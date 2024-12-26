Syria-Russia Relations: A Strategic Alliance
Russia continues its strategic alliance with the new Syrian administration, emphasizing longstanding relations. Contacts at diplomatic and military levels underline the commitment to this partnership, with Russia expressing a shared vision with the new Syrian ruler. This collaboration underlines Moscow's influence in the region.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov remarked on the longstanding and strategic nature of Russia's relations with Syria, as noted by the new Syrian ruler.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov revealed that Russia maintains contact with Syria's new administration, both diplomatically and militarily, reinforcing their bilateral ties.
This development underscores Moscow's influential role and its sustained commitment to its strategic partnership with Syria.
