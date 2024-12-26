On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov remarked on the longstanding and strategic nature of Russia's relations with Syria, as noted by the new Syrian ruler.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov revealed that Russia maintains contact with Syria's new administration, both diplomatically and militarily, reinforcing their bilateral ties.

This development underscores Moscow's influential role and its sustained commitment to its strategic partnership with Syria.

