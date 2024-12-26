In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has dismissed the notion of a weak ceasefire that merely stalls hostilities. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Moscow's preference for a legally binding peace agreement, aimed at establishing long-term security for Russia and its neighboring nations.

Lavrov emphasized that a temporary truce would only benefit the West, granting it time to supply Ukraine with additional arms. He expressed Russia's requirement for concrete, final legal agreements.

These agreements, Lavrov stressed, must be structured to prevent any breach, ensuring the security interests of all parties involved. The current situation, he argued, demands such robust legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)