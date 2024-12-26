Left Menu

Russia's Pursuit of Binding Peace in Ukraine

Russia dismisses a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, advocating instead for a legally binding peace agreement to secure the safety of itself and neighboring countries. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insists any deal should prevent future violations and criticizes the West's intentions of re-arming Ukraine during a truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:12 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has dismissed the notion of a weak ceasefire that merely stalls hostilities. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Moscow's preference for a legally binding peace agreement, aimed at establishing long-term security for Russia and its neighboring nations.

Lavrov emphasized that a temporary truce would only benefit the West, granting it time to supply Ukraine with additional arms. He expressed Russia's requirement for concrete, final legal agreements.

These agreements, Lavrov stressed, must be structured to prevent any breach, ensuring the security interests of all parties involved. The current situation, he argued, demands such robust legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

