Russia's Pursuit of Binding Peace in Ukraine
Russia dismisses a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, advocating instead for a legally binding peace agreement to secure the safety of itself and neighboring countries. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insists any deal should prevent future violations and criticizes the West's intentions of re-arming Ukraine during a truce.
- Country:
- Russia
In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has dismissed the notion of a weak ceasefire that merely stalls hostilities. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Moscow's preference for a legally binding peace agreement, aimed at establishing long-term security for Russia and its neighboring nations.
Lavrov emphasized that a temporary truce would only benefit the West, granting it time to supply Ukraine with additional arms. He expressed Russia's requirement for concrete, final legal agreements.
These agreements, Lavrov stressed, must be structured to prevent any breach, ensuring the security interests of all parties involved. The current situation, he argued, demands such robust legal measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar’s Economy Faces Severe Setbacks Amid Conflict, Natural Disasters, and Worsening Food Insecurity
Steel Showdown: US Rejects Nippon's Bid Amid Security Concerns
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security
Empowering India's Gig Economy: Social Security Schemes on the Horizon
Strategic Reliance on Moscow: A Double-Edged Sword