Russian Forces Take Control of Hihant: A Strategic Move

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the capture of the village of Hihant in eastern Ukraine. This development was reported by the RIA news agency. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield reports from either the Ukrainian or Russian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:29 IST
In a significant development, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the capture of the strategically located village of Hihant in eastern Ukraine. This announcement was made public by the RIA news agency.

The capture marks another step in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding complexity to an already tense situation.

While the RIA news agency has reported the Russian claim, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the battlefield situation from either party involved in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

