In a significant development, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the capture of the strategically located village of Hihant in eastern Ukraine. This announcement was made public by the RIA news agency.

The capture marks another step in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding complexity to an already tense situation.

While the RIA news agency has reported the Russian claim, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the battlefield situation from either party involved in the conflict.

