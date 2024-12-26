FSB Foils Alleged Ukrainian Plot Amid Rising Tensions

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in a Ukrainian conspiracy to assassinate senior military personnel, intensifying the unease following last week's murder of General Igor Kirillov.

The FSB, a KGB successor, reported the detention of four Russian citizens accused of planning attacks using a car bomb and explosives hidden in an envelope to target Defense Ministry officials. The agency withheld the names of the intended victims.

This comes on the heels of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov’s murder via a scooter bomb, an attack attributed to Ukrainian forces, highlighting vulnerabilities in Moscow's security framework. President Putin labeled the incident a major oversight by national security services, urging enhancements in their operability.

