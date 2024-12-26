Left Menu

Manipur Requests Centre to Empower State Machinery at Borders

The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has urged the Centre to grant maximum use of state machinery for managing border areas. During a police training visit, Singh reassured that international entry norms would be adhered to, despite interim reports indicating otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:08 IST
Manipur Requests Centre to Empower State Machinery at Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government is calling on the Centre to authorize extensive use of state resources for border management, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his visit to the Manipur Police Training Centre in Imphal East on Thursday.

In response to reports about the Centre's interim permissions for Myanmarese citizens to enter within 10 km of the state, Singh emphasized that no formal communication has been received from the Centre.

Singh assured that any entry would comply with international standards, including visa and passport procedures, following consultations with neighboring countries. The state seeks to deploy its machinery effectively for border area management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024