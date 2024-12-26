Manipur Requests Centre to Empower State Machinery at Borders

The Manipur government is calling on the Centre to authorize extensive use of state resources for border management, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his visit to the Manipur Police Training Centre in Imphal East on Thursday.

In response to reports about the Centre's interim permissions for Myanmarese citizens to enter within 10 km of the state, Singh emphasized that no formal communication has been received from the Centre.

Singh assured that any entry would comply with international standards, including visa and passport procedures, following consultations with neighboring countries. The state seeks to deploy its machinery effectively for border area management.

(With inputs from agencies.)