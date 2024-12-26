Finnish authorities have taken decisive action against an oil tanker named Eagle S, suspecting it of causing significant damage to undersea infrastructure. This incident has raised suspicions of sabotage amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

The tanker, registered in the Cook Islands and reportedly part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' was intercepted by the Finnish coast guard. They have begun a thorough investigation led by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation.

This event occurs against a backdrop of heightened alert across Baltic Sea nations due to recent outages, adding urgency to regional security concerns. Finland and Estonia are preparing for strategic meetings to address the implications of these disruptions.

