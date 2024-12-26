Sun Chanthy's Conviction: Silencing Cambodia's Critics

In a move underscoring the ongoing political tensions in Cambodia, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court has sentenced opposition leader Sun Chanthy to two years in prison. The Nation Power Party president was convicted for inciting social disorder, marking yet another instance of the government's legal pressure on its political critics.

Sun Chanthy, 41, did not attend the court hearing, choosing instead to remain away due to health concerns over the long distance travel from his place of detention. He was also fined four million riels (USD 1,000) and permanently stripped of his right to vote or seek public office. His arrest followed critical remarks about Prime Minister Hun Manet's administration during a trip to Japan.

The current legal move is part of a broader pattern where Cambodia's government has faced allegations of using judicial measures to stifle dissent, a legacy that traces back to the era of former Prime Minister Hun Sen. Despite a change in leadership, critics argue that significant political liberalization remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)