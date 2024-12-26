Tragic Love: A Village's Nighttime Scandal

A tragic incident unfolded in Gorakhpur as a young man allegedly took his own life at his married girlfriend's residence. The event occurred after villagers encircled the premises at night, according to the police.

The deceased, Shailendra Nishad, reportedly had an affair with Priti Sharma, a married woman living in the same locality. Upon suspicion, villagers raised an alarm when they spotted him entering her house.

In a state of panic, Shailendra reportedly requested a dupatta from Sharma before locking himself in a room and hanging from a ceiling fan. The police were notified, and upon arrival, discovered Shailendra's body. A case has been filed against Sharma for abetment of suicide, pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)