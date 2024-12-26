Left Menu

Golden Deception Unveiled at IGI Airport

A Bangladeshi man was arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 82 lakh, hidden in a sock. Customs seized the gold after finding it in four capsules containing over 1,259 grams of gold paste and a 1,101-gram gold bar, with the passenger being detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:06 IST
A man from Bangladesh was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold valued at approximately Rs 82 lakh. The incident involved the concealment of the gold within a sock, as reported by the customs department on Thursday.

The individual was intercepted shortly after his arrival from Dubai. During a thorough examination of his baggage and a personal search, authorities discovered four oval-shaped wet capsules. These capsules were suspected to contain gold paste, collectively weighing 1,259 grams, inclusive of their polythene packaging. The contraband was ingeniously hidden inside the passenger's sock.

Further analysis led to the extraction of an uneven rectangular gold bar, weighing 1,101 grams, from the gold paste. The total tariff value of this gold amounted to Rs 81.76 lakh. Following the seizure of the gold, the accused has been taken into custody, according to the customs department's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

