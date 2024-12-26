Golden Deception Unveiled at IGI Airport

A man from Bangladesh was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold valued at approximately Rs 82 lakh. The incident involved the concealment of the gold within a sock, as reported by the customs department on Thursday.

The individual was intercepted shortly after his arrival from Dubai. During a thorough examination of his baggage and a personal search, authorities discovered four oval-shaped wet capsules. These capsules were suspected to contain gold paste, collectively weighing 1,259 grams, inclusive of their polythene packaging. The contraband was ingeniously hidden inside the passenger's sock.

Further analysis led to the extraction of an uneven rectangular gold bar, weighing 1,101 grams, from the gold paste. The total tariff value of this gold amounted to Rs 81.76 lakh. Following the seizure of the gold, the accused has been taken into custody, according to the customs department's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)